North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will meet US President Donald Trump in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula on Sunday, the South's President Moon Jae-in said.

"The leaders of the US and North Korea will have a handshake for peace standing at Panmunjom, the symbol of division," Moon said, referring to the "truce village" in the DMZ.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)