Zoho to offer software at discount rate for serving MSMEs

: Software firm Zoho Tuesday said it would offer its software at a discount rate to help improve digital as part of the company's plan to serve micro, small and medium enterprises.

For this purpose, the city-based company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with TANSTIA, a registered trade body representing the small and medium enterprises.

Zoho would train the members of the association on how to automate the company's software.

"TANSTIA has been serving the industry for over 50 years now and it has been our mission to strengthen the MSME sector. Our target right now is to get some momentum going and attract investments in the MSMEs sector," TANSTIA S Anburajan said in a press release.

The memorandum of understanding with Zoho would help take the micro, small and medium enterprises in to the next level, he said in the release.

Commenting on the tie-up with TANSTIA, Zoho Chief Evangelist (engineering) Rajendran Dandapani was quoted by the release as saying that 'some of the small enterprises have only recently been moving their operations online. At Zoho, we have onboarded several thousands of small enterprises across the globe".

Under the MoU, Zoho and TANSTIA would create user educational content in Tamil language to help the entrepreneurs with their digitisation efforts.

