Bridegroom, aunt killed as car rams into power pole

A and his aunt were killed and four others, including the bride, were injured Tuesday when their hit an electricity pole, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Pintu (22), a resident of Ankare Gadhi; and his aunt (35), a resident of Khurja.

The bride, Sarvesh, was shifted to a hospital after her condition deteriorated.

The incident took place on the outskirts of Prem Nagar falling under the station in the district, a said.

"The injured were rushed to a 100-bedded hospital in Vrindavan," Kailash said.

He said the bride was shifted to a private hospital from the as her condition deteriorated.

They were coming from Baltigarhi in the district and were on their way to Ankare Gadhi under the station after solemnising the marriage.

The bodies had been sent for autopsy, the said.

