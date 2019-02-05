JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Sears makes case to judge for rescue deal with chairman Lampert
Business Standard

Alphabet fourth-quarter revenue, profit beat estimates

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Monday, as advertisers spent more on its Google search and YouTube services during the busy holiday shopping period.

The company reported net income of $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $3.02 billion, or $4.35 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a one-time tax charge of $9.9 billion.

Revenue jumped 21.5 percent to $39.28 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $38.93 billion and earnings of $10.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 02:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements