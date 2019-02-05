Alphabet fourth-quarter revenue, profit beat estimates

-
ALSO READ
Google launches new Search engine for scientific community
Turkey to investigate whether Google violated competition law
Google makes its database of political ads public
'Google's move to launch censored search engine in China stupid'
Google uses mobile-first indexing for most pages in search results
-
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and profit on Monday, as advertisers spent more on its Google search and YouTube services during the busy holiday shopping period.
The company reported net income of $8.95 billion, or $12.77 per Class A and B common share and Class C capital share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $3.02 billion, or $4.35 per share, a year earlier when it recorded a one-time tax charge of $9.9 billion.
Revenue jumped 21.5 percent to $39.28 billion.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $38.93 billion and earnings of $10.87 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU