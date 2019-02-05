Tech boost sends Wall Street higher

By April Joyner

(Reuters) - Wall Street gained on Monday as rose ahead of quarterly results from Alphabet Inc, the last of companies to announce its earnings.

Shares of parent rose 1.9 percent, while shares of tech companies Inc and each rose more than 2.5 percent. and Microsoft's gains helped S&P 500 gain 1.5 percent, the greatest rise among the benchmark index's major sectors.

FAANG earnings have been a mixed bag so far. Shares of and Inc rose after those companies' quarterly results, while downbeat forecasts from and com Inc dragged down those companies' shares.

Continued optimism regarding a possible trade truce between the and also boosted tech shares in particular, said Shawn Cruz, at in Jersey City,

"That's the theme that's going to be driving markets for the next couple of months, a focus on geopolitical headlines," he said. "There's not any negative developing on the trade dispute with front. That's giving tech a little bit of a bid today."

S&P 500 industrial stocks, another trade-sensitive group, posted the second-highest percentage gain among sectors, advancing 0.9 percent.

However, declines in shares of and pulled the 0.6 percent lower.

The rose 111.16 points, or 0.44 percent, to 25,175.05, the S&P 500 gained 12.41 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,718.94 and the Composite added 71.66 points, or 0.99 percent, to 7,335.53.

After having dropped nearly 20 percent below its record Sept. 20 close, the S&P 500 is now less than 8 percent away from reaching that level. U.S. stocks have been lifted so far this year by the Federal Reserve's resolve to be "patient" with further interest rate hikes in addition to signs of progress in U.S.- trade talks.

Earnings season has also been relatively positive. About 71 percent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have exceeded analysts' estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

estimates for fourth-quarter profit growth are now at 15.4 percent. The profit growth forecast for the first quarter of 2019, however, is much lower at 0.5 percent.

shares dropped 4.1 percent after the approved Evolus Inc's cheaper version of blockbuster Botox. Evolus shares jumped 12.4 percent.

Shares of Group Inc surged 20.1 percent after the HR provider announced that it had agreed to be acquired in a deal valued at about $11 billion.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.71-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.94-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Composite recorded 58 new highs and 13 new lows.

(Reporting by April Joyner; Additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Dan Grebler)

