Amazon grocery service slowly returns in India after e-commerce disruption

By and Sankalp Phartiyal

NEW DELHI/ (Reuters) - com Inc's grocery service is slowly returning on its website after the faced disruption from revised which kicked in on Feb. 1.

New federal rules, which bar from selling products via vendors in which they have an equity interest, forced to remove hundreds of thousands of products from its site last week.

The policy has spooked and Walmart-owned Indian rival, Flipkart, as it is forcing them to alter their business structures.

On Tuesday, was offering select food products, such as cookies and tea, in and Though reporters in both cities were able to place Pantry orders, several customers complained on they were struggling to get their requests fulfilled.

allowed Amazon to retail in the country in 2017 and the company committed $500 million in investment. Amazon was using that government permission to sell some Pantry via an affiliate, two sources familiar with the plans told

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Though several of Amazon's products, such as its own range of Presto-branded home cleaning goods, were still unavailable, some have returned for sale in recent days.

Some products were now being sold through sellers in which Amazon doesn't have direct or indirect equity stakes, making them compliant with the new rules, one of the sources said.

Nevertheless, the new policy has hit Amazon and hard.

warned that the new regulations would increase the cost of doing business and add uncertainty over losses for last year pumped in $16 billion to buy 77 percent of in its biggest ever deal.

Though still too early to assess, said it may make sense for to "walk away" if it can't see a long-term path for profits in the country.

Investors too have criticized the policy, saying the sudden changes to the raise broad worries about an unstable regulatory environment in India.

"Frequent policy changes make the whole ecosystem nervous," said Rajat Tandon, of the Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, which counts global investors such as and among its members.

The new rules, however, have pleased small traders who had long complained that used their control over inventory from affiliated vendors to create an unfair marketplace where they could offer discounts.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Martin Howell/Keith Weir)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)