Apple plans some hiring reductions after selling fewer iPhones - Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Apple Inc
According to the report, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook made the disclosure to employees earlier this month in a meeting the day after he penned a letter to investors about the company's recent struggles, particularly in China and said some divisions would reduce hiring.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
(Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU