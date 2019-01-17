French government calls for Renault board meeting to replace Ghosn

(Reuters) - French Finance said on Wednesday the government had requested a board meeting in coming days to replace the company's scandal-hit and Chief Executive

The company needs a change of governance, Le Maire said in an interview with French TV station LCI, confirming an earlier report that wanted a new leadership.

"We have to move to a new phase," the said.

The government, Renault's biggest shareholder, had publicly supported the company's decision to keep Ghosn in office while he awaits trial in for alleged misconduct at <7201.T>, the French carmaker's alliance partner which he also chaired until his dismissal in November.

Behind the scenes, however, the state had begun seeking candidates to replace Ghosn in November and December, sources familiar with the matter previously told

Renault's nominations committee is now expected to meet on Jan. 20, a source with knowledge of the matter said, followed by a full board meeting as soon as Monday under the interim chairmanship of

Headhunter has been advising management on succession matters, with Emeric Lepoutre & Partners acting for the government.

Ghosn has been charged over allegations he failed to disclose close to $80 million in additional compensation for 2010-18 that he had arranged to be paid later. and the company itself have also been indicted.

Both men deny the deferred pay agreements were illegal or required disclosure, while former alliance boss Ghosn has denied a separate breach of trust charge over personal investment losses he temporarily transferred to in 2008.

Jean-Dominique Senard, who is soon to step down as of Michelin, is likely to replace Ghosn in his role, according to sources.

The French state and its advisers are also considering candidates for the job currently occupied on an interim basis by Ghosn's deputy

Others under consideration include senior <7203.T> executive and boss Philippe Guillemot, a person involved in the discussion said.

has denied Guillemot was a candidate, but acknowledged he may have been considered.

Le Maire endorsed Senard as a "great industrialist" when asked about his potential candidacy.

The move to replace Ghosn follows a decision to deny his request for release on bail, increasing the likelihood he will remain in jail for months.

Nissan said in an interview on Monday he expected Renault to back the Japanese carmaker's ouster of Ghosn when its board of directors were finally given full access to the findings of its internal investigation.

