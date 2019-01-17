JUST IN
Business Standard

U.S. investigating Huawei for alleged trade secret theft - WSJ

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, for allegedly stealing trade secrets from U.S. businesses and could soon issue an indictment, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The Justice Department and Huawei [HWT.UL] declined to comment to the Wall Street Journal for its story. Citing people familiar with the matter, the Journal said that one area of investigation is the technology behind a device that T-Mobile U.S. Inc used for testing smartphones.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 02:16 IST

