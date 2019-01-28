Bank of India posts wider third-quarter loss on higher provisions

(Reuters) - of India Ltd posted its biggest quarterly loss since at least 2005 on Monday as the set aside higher provisions for bad

Net loss widened to 47.38 billion rupees ($666.50 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2018, from a loss of 23.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Provisions for bad more than doubled to 91.79 billion rupees.

Asset quality improved slightly, with gross bad as a percentage of total loans standing at 16.31 percent by the end of December, compared with 16.36 percent at end-September and 16.93 percent in the year-ago period.

