(Reuters) - The bankruptcy of Oil in will not be recognized in the Netherlands, the Dutch ruled on Friday, upholding a decision in 2017 by a lower appeals court.

Oil went bankrupt in 2006 after its former chief, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, fell out with Russian leader and the began demanding billions in back taxes.

"This means it has been established definitively that the liquidator was not authorised to transfer shares in Finance to the Russian company and that Promneftstroy therefore did not become the owner of shares in Yukos Finance," the ruling said.

(Reporting by and Toby Sterling; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Susan Fenton)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)