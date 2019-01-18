Pernod Ricard says it is seeking to improve governance

(Reuters) - French group Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, said it is striving to improve its governance and will communicate on future changes once they have been approved by its board.

"We will continue, at the appropriate moment, to announce further changes, once they have been proposed, discussed and adopted by the board and its committee," he added on Friday.

Pernod is holding a board meeting on Jan. 23.

On Thursday, BFM reported that Pernod - which owns Absolut vodka and Martell cognac - will make changes to its board in coming weeks, with among those that could take a step back.

Elliott, which has become more active in in recent years, said in December it had spent around 930 million euros ($1.1 billion) building a stake of just over 2.5 percent in Pernod has called on Pernod to improve profit margins and governance.

believes Pernod's 14-member board needs more independence and diversity as many directors are linked to the family.

and Pernod managers met on Jan. 15 and agreed to continue discussions on margins and governance, a source close to the matter told earlier this week.

