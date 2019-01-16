BlackRock profit misses as investors opt out of expensive funds

(Reuters) - Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as market volatility towards the end of 2018 prompted investors to pull out from the world's biggest asset manager's actively managed

They pulled out $34.6 billion from the company's more actively traded and higher cost institutional equity index accounts and focused more on low-risk, low-cost exchange traded

ended the fourth quarter with $5.98 trillion in assets under management, down from $6.44 trillion in the preceding quarter.

Net income attributable to fell to $927 million, or $5.78 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.30 billion, or $14.01 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time gain from changes in the U.S.

In the reported quarter, the company also took a $60 million charge related to job cuts last year.

Excluding the restructuring charges, the company earned $6.08 per share, compared with $6.19 per share, a year ago.

Analysts on an average expected BlackRock to report $6.27 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

