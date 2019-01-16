JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Gold rises on failed Brexit vote, Fed rate hike pause hopes

Egypt secures $1.2 billion from China EximBank for light rail to new capital - minister
Business Standard

BlackRock reports 60 percent slump in quarterly profit

Reuters 

(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported on Wednesday a 60 percent slump in quarterly profit from a year ago when the company booked a more than $800 million gain due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

Net income attributable to BlackRock fell to $927 million, or $5.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.30 billion, or $14.01 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.08 per share, compared with $6.19 per share a year ago.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 17:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements