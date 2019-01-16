BlackRock reports 60 percent slump in quarterly profit

-
ALSO READ
BlackRock profits rise, sales hurt by investor sentiment
BlackRock reports weaker demand for index funds, shares dip
Exclusive: UK to remain BlackRock's EMEA HQ after Brexit - memo
BlackRock and peers slash research budgets as new EU rules squeeze brokers
BlackRock to cut 3 percent of its workforce in coming weeks - memo
-
(Reuters) - BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported on Wednesday a 60 percent slump in quarterly profit from a year ago when the company booked a more than $800 million gain due to changes in the U.S. tax code.
Net income attributable to BlackRock fell to $927 million, or $5.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.30 billion, or $14.01 per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.08 per share, compared with $6.19 per share a year ago.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU