BlackRock reports 60 percent slump in quarterly profit

(Reuters) - Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported on Wednesday a 60 percent slump in quarterly profit from a year ago when the company booked a more than $800 million gain due to changes in the U.S. tax code.

Net income attributable to fell to $927 million, or $5.78 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.30 billion, or $14.01 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.08 per share, compared with $6.19 per share a year ago.

