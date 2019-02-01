Budget 2019: Government steps up rural funding in last budget before election, deficit rises

By Kumar, Ahmed and Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Hindu nationalist-led government poured extra money into support for farmers and a rural jobs programme, delivering on Friday its last budget before a due by May with the clear aim of winning over votes.

Narendra Modi's ruling alliance is facing discontent over depressed farm incomes and doubts over whether his policies are creating enough jobs.

The interim budget for 2019/20 allocated 600 billion rupees for a rural jobs programme and 190 billion for building of roads in the countryside where two-thirds of Indians live.

The fiscal deficit in 2018/19 would be 3.4 percent of (GDP), slightly higher than the targeted 3.3 percent, acting minister told the Lok Sabha.

Goyal was standing in for Minister Arun Jaitley, who was undergoing medical treatment in the

The deficit was widely expected to be higher than targeted due to a combination of revenue shortfalls and increased spending ahead of the election.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 7.46 percent once the new fiscal deficit estimate was revealed as investors showed relief that it wasn't worse.

" is solidly back on track and marching towards growth and prosperity," Goyal said as Modi and lawmakers from the ruling thumped their desks in appreciation.

A report in daily the previous day belied the government bullishness over the economy.

It reported that the government has been withholding an official survey that showed India's unemployment rate at its highest in decades.

The budget, which is interim and is likely to be followed by a full one in July, is expected to project economic growth of around 7.5 percent for the next financial year, while expanding capital spending on railways, roads, ports by 7-8 percent, and estimating an increase in revenue of about 15 percent, officials said.

