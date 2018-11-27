Canada blindsided by GM closure, workers walk out in protest

Canadian officials, briefed on the plan on Sunday, promised to aid those affected by the December 2019 closure, part of a wider restructuring that will cut production of slow-selling models and slash GM's North American workforce.

GM said the closure affects 2,973 assemblyline jobs in the city, out of the automaker's Canadian workforce of 8,150.

"I spoke with GM (Chief Executive) to express my deep disappointment in the closure," Trudeau tweeted on Monday. "We'll do everything we can to help the families affected by this get back on their feet."

The end of automotive production in Oshawa is a blow to workers in Canada's and comes as is trying to head off the economic impact of in Trudeau is up for re-election next October.

"The families in Oshawa need to hear that the hasn't already given up on a century of the auto industry in our community," said for nearby Durham Erin O'Toole, speaking in the legislature.

GM told the nothing could be done to keep the plant - located about 37 miles (60 km) east of - open, said.

"The first thing I said is, 'What can we do? What do we have to do?'" said Ford, referring to a Sunday call with GM Canada's president, "He said the ship has already left the dock."

The Canadian and governments joined the in supporting GM with billions of dollars in aid after the automaker filed for bankruptcy protection during the 2009 global economic downturn.

"We are not going away without a fight," Jerry Dias, National of Unifor, told a conference in Oshawa.

Unifor, a successor to the United Auto Workers breakoff Canadian Auto Workers, represents most of the country's auto workers and more than 250,000 in other sectors.

'IT'S TERRIBLE'

Canada's auto industry has struggled to attract new investment in recent years, and the latest closure will ripple through the company's supply chain.

Canadian will close a plant that supplies the Oshawa facility, said Chairman in an interview.

Wildeboer said the announcement affects only about 1 percent of revenue for Martinrea, whose shares fell 6.8 percent on Monday. Shares of peers and pared early losses to close up.

has no plans to close a plant in Canada, told reporters after meeting with Trudeau on Monday.

The new trade agreement struck by the United States, and in September leaves significant room for Canadian plants to increase duty-free exports. USMCA, as the new NAFTA is called, is expected to be formally signed this week.

But a former Canadian auto said it would be difficult for officials to persuade GM to keep the plant open.

"The government has done everything they could to keep them afloat. Obviously incentives by themselves don't keep a open," said the executive, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Members of walked out of the "in protest," ahead of a meeting with GM about the announcement, a said.

"I've moved my family twice for this company and they do this to me. It's terrible," a told TV as he left the plant.

estimated that the closure would reduce Canadian by between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent over a full year.

(Reporting by in Toronto, Allison in and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by and Matthew Lewis)

