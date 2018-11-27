Oil breaks above $60/bbl, but doubts about growth curb gains

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices rose about 3 percent on Monday, clawing back some of the previous session's steep losses, although gains where capped by uncertainty over global economic growth and further signs of increasing supply, including record Saudi production.

Brent crude futures rose $2.03, or 3.5 percent, to $60.83 a barrel, by 1:11 p.m. EST (1811 GMT). U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude was up $1.45, or 2.9 percent, at $51.87 a barrel.

Prices on Friday hit their lowest since October 2017 amid intensifying fears of a supply glut. Brent sank to $58.41 a barrel, while WTI fell to $50.15 a barrel.

"Prices slumped heavily last week," said. "It is therefore not surprising to see a counter move."

Supporting prices, U.S. stock markets broadly rallied as Cyber Monday, the largest of the year, began. Crude futures at times track with the equities market.

Prices found some support as crude stockpiles at the delivery point for WTI at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose just 126 barrels from Tuesday to Friday, traders said, citing a report from market intelligence firm

However, demand concerns and record output from limited Monday's rebound.

Saudi production hit 11.1-11.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, an all-time high, an industry source said.

A rising dollar that has undercut demand in key emerging market economies, higher borrowing costs and the threat to global growth from the trade dispute between the and have pushed investors out of assets more closely aligned with the global economy, such as equities or oil.

In November alone, hedge funds have pulled more than $12 billion out of the oil market, based on a record drop in net long holdings of Brent and WTI and options against the for the month.

Even the prospect of a near-certain cut in output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has not been enough to stem the slide.

OPEC meets in on Dec. 6, amid expectations that will push for a production cut of up to 1.4 million bpd by the club and its allies.

said the meeting this week could be a catalyst for a rebound in commodities prices, possibly prompting a thaw in U.S.- trade tensions and offering greater clarity on a potential OPEC

Goldman believes OPEC and other nations will come to an agreement, leading to a recovery in Brent prices.

"While we didn't think that Brent prices were justified at $86 per barrel, neither do we believe that they are at $59 with our 2019 Brent forecast at $70," Goldman said.

(Additional reporting by in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by and Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)