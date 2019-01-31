China central bank unveils plan to build Shanghai into a financial centre

(Reuters) - China's central issued a plan on Thursday on building into an international financial centre, and reiterated that it will step up the opening of its financial services sector.

will expand the scale of asset-backed securitisation in and widen the channels for overseas yuan liquidity to flow back to the country, of (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

The PBOC also said will set up an investment and financing centre in for the nation's signature Belt and Road initiative.

