China's trade with North Korea falls 51 percent in 2018

BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade with North Korea fell 51.2 percent to $2.43 billion in 2018, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.

China's total trade with North Korea was valued at $228.89 million in December, down from $247.75 million the previous month.

Exports to North Korea in December were $207.43 million, down from $227.70 million the preceding month.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 13:36 IST

