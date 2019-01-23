China's trade with North Korea falls 51 percent in 2018

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade with North Korea fell 51.2 percent to $2.43 billion in 2018, customs data showed on Wednesday.
Imports from North Korea fell 87.7 percent to $213.15 million, while exports to North Korea dropped 31.7 percent to $2.22 billion.
China's total trade with North Korea was valued at $228.89 million in December, down from $247.75 million the previous month.
Exports to North Korea in December were $207.43 million, down from $227.70 million the preceding month.
