China says trade talks with U.S. made 'important progress'- Xinhua

(Reuters) - China's trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the made "important progress" for the current stage, China's official agency reported on Friday.

The delegation said in a statement issued in on Thursday the two sides had "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions, Xinhua said.

