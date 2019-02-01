JUST IN
Business Standard

China says trade talks with U.S. made 'important progress'- Xinhua

Reuters  |  BEIJING 

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the United States made "important progress" for the current stage, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The delegation said in a statement issued in Washington on Thursday the two sides had "candid, specific and fruitful" discussions, Xinhua said.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Paul Tait)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 06:47 IST

