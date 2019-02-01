GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - and said on Thursday they plan to resume normal operations after they were forced to cancel shifts at plants in over concerns about the state's supply.

The cancellations came after made an emergency appeal to users late on Wednesday to conserve following a fire at a compressor station and extremely cold weather.

Fiat Chrysler said it would resume normal operations on Friday after it cancelled two shifts at its Warren plants on Thursday.

GM said late Wednesday it was suspending operations at 13 plants and its Warren due to the CMS request. It resumed limited operations at five engine, transmission and stamping plants on Thursday afternoon.

GM said late on Thursday it would resume operations on Friday at all manufacturing facilities and some critical labs, testing and other limited locations.

GM said employees at three locations including the will work from Friday and added it expects normal operations to resume in full over the weekend.

said it had also taken steps to reduce at its four plants supplied by CMS.

CMS, the parent company of Consumers Energy, took the unusual step of issuing an urgent appeal to 1.8 million Michigan customers on Wednesday asking them to lower their thermostats to ease the burden on the system due to the fire and record cold weather.

The company said Thursday that consumers could resume normal usage at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

CMS said earlier on Thursday about 79 large users in Michigan including major automakers, other manufacturers and two universities had curtailed their usage. Along with individual consumers, usage had fallen by about 10 percent over anticipated demand, she said at a conference on Thursday.

said it cut hot water to some buildings and reduced temperatures in some buildings.

The weighed in on on Thursday urging people in Michigan to listen to state and local authorities "tonight and tomorrow re in the coming days."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by and Richard Chang)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)