Oil nudges higher as OPEC reduces output

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. edged higher on Friday, recovering from losses of nearly 1 percent in the previous session, as data showed major exporters are quickly reducing output in line with a supply cutting pact.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $53.96 per barrel at 0009 GMT, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last settlement. In the previous session, WTI hit $55.37 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 21, before reversing course to end lower.

International Brent had yet to trade, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous session.

"Prices supported by data showing further falls in output," said in a research note.

The 14-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries pumped 30.98 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, a survey showed, down 890,000 bpd from December and the largest month-on-month drop since January 2017.

The U.S. sanctions imposed on firm this week are keeping tankers stuck at ports and are expected to accelerate the supply drop in February.

