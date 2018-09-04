China state oil firms clash over ownership rights - Global Times

SHANGHAI/ (Reuters) - Workers with two state-owned Chinese developers fought with sticks, shovels and Molotov cocktails in a dispute over prospecting rights in the northwest province of Shaanxi, the state-run tabloid reported late on Monday.

have begun an investigation into an "escalating dispute" between PetroChina Changqing Oilfield Company, a subsidiary of China's biggest and gas producer PetroChina, and Group, which is owned by the provincial government, the paper reported.

Five people were hurt at the weekend in what was the third violent showdown this year between the two companies, the paper said. The dispute concerns development rights for the Zizhou gas field, which are claimed by both sides, the said.

The is run by PetroChina Changqing but the local government also granted drilling rights in the area to earlier this year, Morning Post newspaper reported on Sunday.

The local government and public security bureau declined to comment when contacted by on Tuesday. Yanchang Petroleum, PetroChina and the state giant's subsidiary also all declined to comment.

The case highlights the tensions between central government-run firms and regional authorities desperate to retain control over and mineral resources.

has long kept a tight grip over its energy reserves, and normally allows only major central government-run companies like PetroChina or its rival to develop and gas.

In the 1990s, allowed private citizens around the city of to drill for oil in a bid to alleviate crippling poverty, but ordered the province to stop the practice amid concerns about safety and pollution, and as PetroChina complained about infringement of its exploration rights.

As a compromise, was given special dispensation in 2007 to amalgamate several private projects under its own local state enterprise, allowing it to receive more tax revenues from local

(Reporting by Meng Meng, and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)

