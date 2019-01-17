JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Nifty, Sensex edge higher; financials, energy drive gains
Business Standard

Clothing retailer Gymboree files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc said late Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The San Francisco-based company had also filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and was one of the few brick-and-mortar retailers that managed to escape liquidation in a wave of bankruptcies that swept the sector, amid the rise of online shopping.

(Reporting by Gaurika Juneja; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements