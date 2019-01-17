Clothing retailer Gymboree files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

-
(Reuters) - Clothing retailer Gymboree Group Inc said late Wednesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
The San Francisco-based company had also filed for bankruptcy in June 2017 and was one of the few brick-and-mortar retailers that managed to escape liquidation in a wave of bankruptcies that swept the sector, amid the rise of online shopping.
