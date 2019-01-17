Nifty, Sensex edge higher; financials, energy drive gains

By Chandini Monnappa

(Reuters) - Indian shares crept higher on Thursday, with financial and accounting for more than half the gains in the index for a second session, as investors turned their attention to corporate earnings.

The broader advanced 0.19 percent to 10,910.95 as of 0510 GMT, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.2 percent to 36,398.46.

"Focus is naturally on stocks that are due to post results. We continue to remain in a broad range," said Arun Kejriwal,

"However, the mood is still bearish. At every rally people are shorting the market."

Meanwhile, broader Asian markets were little changed as worries over China's economic outlook were pacified by British Theresa May's overnight confidence vote win over Brexit.

In India, drove gains in the energy sector, inching up 0.9 percent. The Indian conglomerate is due to report quarterly results later in the day.

Gains in the financial sector were driven by Housing Development and Finance Corporation Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd, both rising as much as 1.09 percent and 0.89 percent, respectively.

sank 4.93 percent after said lenders of the were considering a restructuring plan for the

Last evening, the said it was exploring options with shareholders about a resolution plan which could include an equity infusion by stakeholders and a change in the airline's board.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)

