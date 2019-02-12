Colgate-Palmolive names Noel Wallace as new CEO

(Reuters) - Co said on Monday it has named as its chief executive officer, replacing who has led the company since 2007.

Wallace will take over on April 2 and Cook will serve as an for a period of up to 12 months to oversee the transition, the company said http://pdf. com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml: com:20190211:nBw9fKvjKa.

Colgate's has been with the company since 1987 and held several positions, most recently as its

Wallace's appointment comes at a time the company has been struggling to boost profit amidst increasing costs of raw material and a stronger U.S. dollar.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)