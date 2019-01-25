Consumer goods CEOs in Davos hot seat over plastic waste

At the annual this week, the bosses of these and other firms like Plc and have been on the defensive, in a way reminiscent of how coal and came under pressure over climate change in previous years.

"I see parallels to coal," told after she and Procter & Gamble boss had a feisty exchange at a joint conference at the forum in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

"It's clear they are trying to not be regulated," she added.

The CEOs at Davos have vowed to cut their use of plastic packaging through a range of initiatives, including a joint scheme unveiled during the forum. But used that announcement to call for plastic packaging bans and a goal of "peak plastic", saying was not enough.

About 8 million tonnes of plastic are dumped into oceans every year, killing marine life and entering the food chain, according to the Program. Data like that, and TV shows such as documentary-maker David Attenborough's Blue Planet, have taken the issue to the top of the summit agenda.

Attenborough, 92, was honoured with a special award at the start of the annual event, where environmental concerns were a running theme alongside gloom and doom over the U.S.- trade war and a slowdown in the global economy.

"I sometimes wonder if we're in the branded litter business, branded trash," half-joked after he was asked during a panel debate if consumers were interested in the source of the company's products.

In 2017 at Davos, Dove promised to ensure all of its plastic packaging was recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

"Two years ago at Davos, Unilever was in front on At the moment it's very high on our radar to do something about plastic waste above and beyond...the rest of the industry."

COLLECTING BOTTLES

Dozens of big have made various pledges to reduce plastic packaging, including a plan by 40 firms to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastic packaging in Britain by 2025.

"We will roll out new tech next year that will reduce the amount of packaging per kilo," said at Davos, adding that was trying to move more toward reusable cans and glass.

PepsiCo, Unilever and European and are among firms that signed up to the pilot waste-reduction programme unveiled in Davos this week. It will deliver products such as orange juice in reusable bottles to shoppers and pick up the empties for cleaning and re-use.

"We can learn about the business model, and the consumer reaction to this and find solutions that last," P&G's Taylor said at the announcement.

At one Davos panel debate, Vivek Maru, founder of group Namati, asked PepsiCo's Laguarta and the of The Dow Chemical Company, Jim Fitterling, if they could be hit with lawsuits for the damage their had done, similar to litigation against the tobacco industry.

"It's a difficult question to answer," Fitterling said. "The plastic waste got there through consumer behavior and people putting it out into the "

The plastic debate has also caught the eye of the insurance industry, which has taken stands at times on environmental issues. Some major insurers refuse to provide cover for new coal-fired power stations due to climate-change concerns, for example.

"It's not a big reinsurance topic at this stage," Christian Mumenthaler, who runs the world's second-largest reinsurer , told at Davos.

"The mechanism where insurance would be involved would be on the liability policies of these companies. If the risk becomes very big and they get sued -- not specifically plastic but any company -- for their behavior, this would flow into our risk assessment and they could start to have trouble getting insurance," he added.

"It's heating up very quickly and we are already seeing some action from companies, so let's see. I would hope they would act quickly enough, radically enough to be a good case of change."

Unilever and chief executives bristled at Greenpeace's call at Davos for more bans on plastic packaging, saying that the problem called for multiple solutions, from and re-use to new

Last month, the passed measures to ban throw-away plastic items such as straws and polystyrene cups by 2021. welcomed the move but called at the time for an EU-wide target to reduce consumption of food and cups.

Greenpeace's Morgan said the issue could not be solved through industry initiatives alone.

"Many of the businesses behind these initiatives and others are expanding production of single-use plastic and are looking to grow in markets that can't take more plastic," Morgan said. "There's a real risk that products like this become a distracting side show to generate positive (public relations)."

Brune Poirson, for ecology, sustainable development and in France, also took a swipe at the companies, saying they should take the initiative.

"Because you're not doing that, we have to intervene," Poirson said. "I think it's a waste of time, a waste of resources and it's not being a real responsible organization."

