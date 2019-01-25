Exclusive: Naspers in talks to up stake in Russian classifieds website Avito

By Esha Vaish, Schuetze and Emma Rumney

STOCKHOLM/FRANKFURT/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African media and said it was in talks to increase its stake in Avito, confirming a report that the group was close to taking control of Russia's largest classified

"We can confirm that we are currently engaged in a process to potentially increase our stake in Avito," a said.

had reported that was nearing a deal to buy out the 32.1 percent held by minority shareholders in a deal that could value at about $4 billion, implying Naspers could spend roughly $1.3 billion.

Naspers had $8.7 billion in cash as of the end of September.

The South African company has transformed itself from a into an $96 billion by pushing into websites and e-commerce, holding stakes in Russian internet group Mail.Ru and Chinese and firm

Vostok New Ventures, one of Avito's four minority investors with a 13.2 percent stake, said separately it was in talks to sell its stake in to Naspers Classifieds for $540 million.

The potential deal, which it said was in the final stages and expected to be announced within the next few hours, implies an equity valuation of about $4 billion for Avito, it said.

Avito, whose other minority shareholders include its Swedish founders and another fund called Baring Vostok, was not immediately available to comment.

The company was launched by entrepreneurs and in 2007 as Russia's answer to and today owns and operates the country's largest online classifieds website ru.

in have grown rapidly in the last few years, offering anything from and cleaning to private

Naspers invested in Avito in 2013 by buying a 17.4 percent stake, merging in its local classified businesses and injecting $50 million in cash. The transaction valued Avito at more than $570 million.

The Cape Town-based company consequently became Avito's in 2015, when it bumped up its holding to 67.9 percent, putting a worth of $2.4 billion on the target.

The company's marketplace today covers a range of classified categories including autos and and attracts over 32 million unique visitors a month, according to its website.

(Reporting by in Stockholm and Schuetze in Frankfurt and Emma in Johannesburg, additional reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova, editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)