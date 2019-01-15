CORRECTED - Airbus says A220 jet receives approval for longer-range routes

-
MONTREAL (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus said on Monday its Canadian-developed A220 jet had won approval to fly up to three hours away from the nearest airport in the event of a shutdown of one of its two engines, a safety standard which underpins its use on longer-range routes.
The green light has been given by Canada, while approvals in the United States and Europe are still pending, Airbus officials said at a briefing. The extended operations or ETOPS approval affects the number of routes the plane can fly over water or remote areas.
Airbus took control of the loss-making aircraft programme from Canada's Bombardier
