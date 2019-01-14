Gold rises as weak Chinese trade data revives growth concerns

By Arijit Bose

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday as investors sought safety as equities slipped after weak Chinese trade data dented risk sentiment and rekindled fears of a global economic slowdown.

Spot gold rose 0.6 percent to $1,294.59 per ounce by 1107 GMT, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,295 per ounce.

"Some of the exuberance we have seen across risky assets in the last couple of weeks seems to have faded off as we start a new week. With that, we are once again seeing an underlined demand for gold," said

The is often used as a hedge against economic and political uncertainty.

Softening equities and weak trade data from "highlights that even though the market is hopeful of a (U.S.-China) trade deal, the question remains whether this current momentum towards weaker global economic growth can be arrested."

Chinese exports fell by their most in two years in December, alongside a significant contraction in imports, data showed on Monday, prompting a deceleration in global stock markets and highlighting fears of a sharper slowdown in global growth.

On the technical front, the $1,300 an ounce level is "quite a barrier" for gold at the moment, said

Spot gold has gained more than 11 percent since hitting a 1-1/2-year low in mid-August at $1,159.96.

Investors will now be keenly eyeing developments on trade between the and China, with U.S. officials expecting a visit by Beijing's top later this month, after mid-level discussions between the two countries ended on a seemingly positive note.

"Safe haven appeal continues to gleam in the current term as investors deliberate on economic uncertainties and heightened geopolitical risks in 2019," analysts at said in a note.

Adding to the geopolitical unease, is an impending vote on British Theresa May's Brexit deal on Tuesday, along with a stretched partial shutdown over Donald Trump's demand to build a wall along the U.S.- border.

Gold has also been considerably lifted by a dovish indication from Jerome Powell, who last week reaffirmed that the central had the potential to remain patient on monetary policy, downplaying suggestions interest rates would be raised twice more this year.

Among other precious metals, palladium fell 0.4 percent to $1,312.49 an ounce. It hit a record high at $1,342.43 last week.

dropped 1.1 percent to $801.60, while silver slipped 0.2 percent to $15.57 an ounce.

