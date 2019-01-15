U.S. government shutdown holds up FAA approval of aircraft, routes

By Tracy Rucinski and Allison Lampert
(Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval of aircraft such as Boeing's A partial U.S. government shutdown over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border entered its 24th day on Monday. The FAA said it is constrained by law about what it can do during a shutdown and was allocating resources based on risk assessment to meet all safety-critical functions. "Our focus is to maintain our system's high level of safety for existing operations and aircraft fleet," FAA spokesman Greg Martin said. This means that U.S. airlines' ability to launch new routes and integrate newly delivered airplanes into their fleets and place them into service are affected, since each new aircraft must be signed off by local inspection offices. Southwest Airlines Until it receives authorization, Dallas-based Southwest will not announce timelines for selling or operating flights to Hawaii, initially targeted for early this year, it said. No. 1 U.S. carrier American Airlines Group Inc A spokesman for United Airlines Europe's Airbus, which recently took over the Canadian-developed Bombardier Delta, which has taken delivery of four A220-100 jets, said by email it will work with the FAA to ensure the plane is "fully certified," and remains on schedule to begin flights on Jan. 31. Analysts said they did not expect a major impact on large airlines' capacity as a result of the FAA delays, but will be awaiting management comments about the effect of a prolonged shutdown. The shutdown is also affecting the certification program for business jet maker Gulfstream Aerospace's new G600 corporate plane, along with other "facets of our business," a company spokeswoman said on Monday without providing further details. Savannah-based Gulfstream, a division of General Dynamics Corp. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and James Dalgleish) (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Montreal and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and James Dalgleish)
