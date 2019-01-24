Davos: EU's Malmstrom confident US auto tariffs won't materialise

-
ALSO READ
US-EU trade talks continue as truce holds
EU preparing counter-tariffs on $20 billion of U.S. goods - commissioner to paper
China plans import tariff cuts as soon as October - Bloomberg
Russia, US Fail to Resolve Tariffs Dispute in WTO, Arbitration Pending - Oreshkin
EU, US explore goods tariffs pact amid trade tensions
-
DAVOS (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday she was confident that the United States would not follow through on its threat to slap tariffs on cars, but added that the EU was ready to respond if it did.
Imposition of the tariffs would imply that the European Union was a national security threat to the United States, which the 28-nation bloc could not accept, Malmstrom said during a panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU