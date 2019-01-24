Davos: EU's Malmstrom confident US auto tariffs won't materialise

JUST IN
Huawei executive has strong case to fight extradition - Canadian envoy
Reuters  |  DAVOS 

DAVOS (Reuters) - European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Thursday she was confident that the United States would not follow through on its threat to slap tariffs on cars, but added that the EU was ready to respond if it did.

Imposition of the tariffs would imply that the European Union was a national security threat to the United States, which the 28-nation bloc could not accept, Malmstrom said during a panel event at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 15:10 IST

