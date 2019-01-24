Tennis: Osaka says sponsor apologised over controversial commercial

By Sudipto Ganguly

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Japanese company has apologised to after controversially depicting her in a commercial which has since been removed, the 21-year-old said on Thursday.

The commercial depicted Osaka, whose father is Haitian and mother is Japanese, with pale skin and light brown hair, which created public outcry.

Osaka initially did not want to be drawn into the controversy saying her focus was solely on after she became the first Japanese to reach the final at Melbourne Park.

"I've talked to them. They've apologised," the player, who was born in before moving to the as a three-year-old, told reporters when pressed further. "For me, it's obvious, I'm tan. It's pretty obvious.

"I don't think they did it on purpose to be, like, whitewashing or anything. But I definitely think that the next time they try to portray me or something, I feel like they should talk to me about it."

Nissin, who sponsor Osaka and compatriot Kei Nishikori, removed the advert from its page on Wednesday and said they had not intended to 'whitewash' the 21-year-old, who will feature in semi-finals later on Thursday.

"There is no intention of whitewashing," a said. "We accept that we are not sensitive enough and will pay more attention to diversity issues in the future."

has traditionally seen itself as a racially homogenous country, although several successful mixed-race athletes like Osaka, and Yu Darvish, are challenging that image.

(Additional reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Greg Stutchbury/Amlan Chakraborty)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)