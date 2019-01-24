Deutsche Banks gets queries from U.S. House panels on its Trump ties

-
ALSO READ
Afghan CEO urges patience amid talk of US troops withdrawal
Trump holds off calling border emergency
Trump says confident in US trade deal with China
Trump made over 8,000 false or misleading claims since taking office: Report
German auto bosses did not discuss trade issues with Trump - VDA
-
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had received an inquiry from two important committees of the U.S. House of Representatives on the lender's ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.
"The bank has received an inquiry from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
"Deutsche Bank is engaged in a productive dialogue with those Committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions," it said.
(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke, editing by Riham Alkousaa)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU