Deutsche Banks gets queries from U.S. House panels on its Trump ties

(Reuters) - Deutsche said on Thursday that it had received an inquiry from two important committees of the on the lender's ties to U.S.

"The has received an inquiry from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees," Deutsche said in a statement.

" is engaged in a productive dialogue with those Committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions," it said.

(Reporting by and Andreas Framke, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)