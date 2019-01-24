JUST IN
Deutsche Banks gets queries from U.S. House panels on its Trump ties

Reuters  |  FRANKFURT 

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday that it had received an inquiry from two important committees of the U.S. House of Representatives on the lender's ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The bank has received an inquiry from the House Financial Services and Intelligence Committees," Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"Deutsche Bank is engaged in a productive dialogue with those Committees to determine the best and most appropriate way of assisting them in their official oversight functions," it said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Andreas Framke, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 15:55 IST

