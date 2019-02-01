Dirty money risks encroach on Estonia's digital utopia

By O'Donnell and Virki

TALLINN (Reuters) - Estonia's push to become a digital society has left it vulnerable to dirty money and sanction breaches, the country's top regulator has warned.

The Baltic state took centre stage in one of the largest-ever money laundering scandals last year - the Estonian branch of helped funnel money from and other ex-Soviet states, a report by the Danish lender showed.

is now being investigated in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the over the 200 billion euros ($227 billion) of suspicious payments.

The Danske debacle was rooted in old school subterfuge - offshore shell companies were used to disguise where the money was coming from.

But Estonia's population of e-residents, some of whom in the country even though they live abroad, potentially offers a for suspect funds.

"The lesson of Danske is, I hope, enough for us," Kilvar Kessler, the of Estonia's financial watchdog, the Finantsinspektsioon, told "You onboarded customers which were offshore companies."

"Now Exactly the same questions will be asked. Who are they? Why do they need a in "

A former Soviet-occupied state on the edge of Europe, has remodelled itself as a hub for digital innovation through 'e-Estonia', a government-sponsored project to move almost all bureaucratic tasks, from voting to medical prescriptions, online.

A key part of e- is e-residents, foreigners who have been given a digital identity card allowing them to access some online services such as government portals. It can also be a stepping stone to in Estonia, a member of both the and the euro zone currency bloc.

Anyone can apply, including citizens of countries subject to U.S. sanctions such as and

Banks including Estonia's largest locally-owned lender LHV, as well as Sweden's and Swedbank, allow to open accounts after they prove their identity and business links to Estonia.

Kessler, who has the power to withdraw a lender's license to operate, has been cautioning bankers for some time that they need to thoroughly vet before signing them on.

He has stepped up his warnings since the Danske scandal.

Some 50,000-plus people hold the digital identity card but there is no public data on how many also bank in Estonia.

Erki Kilu, the of bank, said that while only a small number of e-residents opened a personal in Estonia, the 6,000 companies registered in the country by e-residents required an account. One quarter of those bank with LHV, he told

Kilu said e-residents were subject to the same checks as other customers who lived abroad.

In an email to Reuters, he said there were also "later screening and monitoring processes", declining to give further details. The bank does not open accounts for people or companies subject to sanctions.

Ainar Leppanen, responsible for SEB's in Estonia, said it took a cautious approach to foreign customers without "a clear link to the country", applying additional measures such as "background checks".

He said customers were checked against international sanctions lists and described the number of customers of SEB as "insignificant".

A for said it performed "due diligence ... to ensure that their businesses have a clear connection to Estonia" before taking on customers.

Some banks, however, generally steer clear.

"We don't see a business case here right now," said Erkki Raasuke, of Luminor, one of the largest banks in the

"The potential downside, if some of the anti-money laundering or sanctions-related risks would materialize, can be significant."

CRYPTOCURRENCIES

Closer scrutiny of e-residents is part of a wider effort to curb financial crime by authorities in Estonia since the Danske scandal.

In addition to the programme, the country's digital pedigree -- video calling company was built there - and pro-business culture have made it an attractive outpost for companies working with cryptocurrencies.

It typically takes just hours and an to open a business in Estonia and some 600 digital currency companies are registered there.

"There is a money laundering risk with cryptocurrency operators. We have made it too easy for these crypto operators now. They get a reputational benefit from their link to Estonia. We get the reputational risk," Madis Muller, Estonia's deputy central bank governor, told

Lawmakers are considering giving police the power to scrutinize cryptocurrency companies and withdraw their licenses if executives fail a "fit and proper" test of their reputation and ability to do the job.

Under proposals before parliament, cryptocurrency companies will also be required to have a business presence in Estonia, something that many lack.

"I understand that most would not be able to comply - and would not qualify to keep their license," said Muller.

National elections in early March, however, could delay such reforms, as lawmakers would have to restart negotiations if they do not sign off the rules by February 21, when they disband.

Estonia's vision of an advanced digital society open to all is a point of pride for its 1.3 million people, many of whom remember the constraints of life under Soviet rule.

Azerbaijan, which also declared its independence from the in 1991, became the second country to launch an programme last year.

As part of its digital branding, Estonia has gifted symbolic to founder Bill Gates, German and Pope Francis, among others.

"Digital is not 100 percent secure but it is more secure than analogue," Estonia's told Reuters at the presidential castle, built by Russian Peter I for his wife in the early 18th century. "An bank client has passed a background check."

The vet all applicants for e-residency, checking identity documents such as passports and examining international police records to ensure the applicant has not committed crimes overseas.

The process typically takes between four and six weeks and does not require applicants to visit. Once issued, the cards can be collected at Estonian embassies.

Roughly one third of e-residents come from Finland, Russia, and Germany, according to official data that lists one e-resident in and roughly 400 in They are not named. Others come from dozens of countries around the globe from Britain to

Madis Reimand, the of Estonia's (FIU), the arm of the police that monitors money laundering and crypto operators, said e-residents did not pose "big risks" although he said care should be taken in vetting them.

But Reimand was critical of cryptocurrencies. "We see really big threats from virtual currencies, especially threats of fraud and money laundering."

It is a far cry from 2017, when at the height of the cryptocurrency boom, the then scheme suggested Estonia to set up its own digital means of exchange, the 'estcoin'.

In the last weeks of 2018, the number of applications for e-residency slipped, according to official data.

Although the scheme is growing year-on-year, at its current pace, it would take until 2488 to reach its original goal of 10 million people, something Estonia had set its sights on when the scheme was launched roughly four years ago.

($1 = 0.8755 euros)

