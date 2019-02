Starboard chief Smith steps in at Papa John's

(Reuters) - LP has picked up a $200 million stake in and its will take over as of the No. 3 in the United States, the company said on Monday.

Smith will take over the role, that until last July, was held by Papa John's founder John Schnatter, who resigned following reports that he had used a racial slur on a

Shares of Papa John's pared most of its premarket gains, and were last up 6.5 percent at $41, following preliminary fourth quarter results that admitted were "disappointing".

Starboard's initial $200 million investment equates to about 11 to 15 percent of Papa John's outstanding shares as of the stock's closing price on Friday.

Papa John's says it intends to use about half the proceeds to repay debt.

The deal includes an option to receive an additional $50 million from Starboard through March 29, 2019.

reported on Friday that Papa John's was seeking to sell a stake in the company after outright acquisition offers from private equity firms did not meet its valuation expectations.

The is locked in a battle for control with Schnatter, who owns about 30 percent of the company and still retains a seat on the company's board.

The agreement with Starboard was in the best interest of shareholders following an evaluation of a wide range of strategic options, Papa John's said.

The company also appointed its own and former head to its board, bringing the total number of directors to nine, seven of whom are independent.

Papa John's expects system-wide same-restaurant sales to fall 8.1 percent in the fourth quarter and its full year profit to be at the lower end of its previous forecast.

The sales have been falling for over a year as the company battles for market share with larger rival and Yum Brands'

It is, however, spending heavily on revamping its advertising and brand to counter the bad publicity following the Schnatter controversy.

Papa John's removed Schnatter as the brand's and also took his image off its pizza boxes last July and launched a third-party audit into the brand's culture.

Schnatter has been seeking internal documents to try to show the company was mismanaged and to determine if he was improperly pushed out.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

