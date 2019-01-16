European car sales drop 8.7 percent in December - ACEA

(Reuters) - European fell 8.7 percent year-on-year in December, with sales at all major carmakers except and contracting as the introduction of tougher new emissions tests continued to weigh on demand.

Registrations fell to 1.04 million in the (EU) and (EFTA) countries, the Brussels-based (ACEA) said, from 1.14 million a year earlier.

The drop came after the tougher new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) became mandatory from the start of September, forcing some carmakers to halt deliveries of some models that had yet to be certified.

European had surged in the month before the new procedure became effective and have declined every month since.

"In December 2018, the EU passenger declined for the fourth month in a row ... continuing the downward trend that started with the introduction of WLTP in September," the group said in a statement.

Full-year sales were flat at 15.6 million autos, with the sale slumps in the last four months of the year weighing on previously improving sentiment in the European

European returned to annual growth in 2014 after a six-year slump during which registrations fell to their lowest in decades.

In December, sales at Europe's biggest carmaker fell 9.3 percent, with demand for premium carmakers and dropping 19.5 percent and 16.5 percent respectively.

France's recorded a 16.7 percent decline, while alliance partner saw a 28.9 percent drop.

Sales at Japan's fell 10.4 percent, at Germany's by 8.7 percent, and at France's by 6 percent.

European registrations in the month were down 2.5 percent at Italo-American Chrysler, despite a nearly 36 percent increase in sales of its popular Jeep brand.

Sales at Germany's increased 8.5 percent, helped by a nearly 11 percent rise in its premium brand Mercedes, while demand for vehicles from the group increased 9.7 percent.

All five major markets except for recorded sales contractions last month, led by France, where registrations fell 14.5 percent. Italian sales increased 2 percent.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jan Harvey)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)