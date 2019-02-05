Exclusive: Indian steel firms seek higher duties on steel imports as prices drop

By and Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian firms are putting pressure on the government to impose higher duties on imports as trade disputes and a global economic slowdown divert surplus Asian stocks to India, industry executives and government sources said.

Local producers are suffering from the double whammy of a rise in cheap imports and low domestic prices, which threatens to wipeout the healthy profits made in the past couple of years.

The steel companies have approached the ministry multiple times over the past few months, alleging China, Japan, and are dumping various grades of low-cost steel into the Indian market and stealing market share as a result, three government sources said.

India's top four steelmakers - JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, state-owned Ltd and and Power Ltd - who together control over 45 percent of India's total steel production, are the key companies who have complained, the sources said.

The ministry has given various indications that some measures might be taken, the sources added. However, they are more likely to be non-tariff measures as has already suffered defeat in a dispute with at the (WTO) on charges that unfairly imposed import duties in 2016 to safeguard its

The WTO upheld Japan's complaint in November but is planning to appeal.

The did not respond to a email seeking comment.

RISING IMPORTS

Imports of various grades of steel into India rose by around 8 percent in the April-December 2018 period, compared with a year earlier, government data showed.

During the same period, exports from India fell by more than 17 percent, making the country a net importer of steel, mainly because the U.S., one of India's biggest markets, imposed additional duties last year on steel coming from some Asian countries, including India.

As a result, the nation's from countries such as Japan, and surged. Chinese imports also climbed in the final quarter of 2018, Indian companies say.

According to government figures, for the April-September 2018 period imports from rose 29 percent from the year-earlier period, Japanese imports increased 35 percent, and Indonesian imports by 106 percent.

"The worry is imports," said Seshagiri Rao, at JSW Steel, India's biggest steel company based on local production. He said the government had to "ensure that our borders are protected and goods will not come into India and hurt the domestic "

The price of steel in India dropped by an average of more than 10 percent between October and December, according to government data.

Domestic brokerage firm said that they see earnings at metals companies "going downhill" after the third quarter.

Anil Kumar Chaudhary, of SAIL, and Rao from JSW Steel, told they have both told the government of their concerns about imports.

Tata Steel and JSPL did not reply to an email seeking comment.

EXISTING MEASURES

India has been monitoring the impact of imported from on domestic industry, the government said last month.

In a bid to support use of locally made steel, the ministry has urged automakers to cut imports from and Korea. That has led to a dispute between the government and automakers who claim local producers are unable to make the high-quality steel they need.

India has already imposed stricter quality controls on more than 85 percent of and it is expanding the list of locally made steel that must be used in government infrastructure projects, two government sources said. It is unclear if any low quality shipments have been turned back.

India's told earlier this month that the government wants to expand the quality control regime to all very soon.

The government is also considering imposing higher duties on the import of iron ore, a key raw material, to help NMDC Ltd, the sources said. While this could hurt JSW Steel, other have their own captive iron ore mines which shields them from price volatility.

Abhyuday Jindal, of Jindal Stainless, the country's largest stainless steel producer, said the company had asked the government review import duty on raw materials, as well as the impact of free trade agreements with the likes of Japan, South Korea and southeast Asian countries.

Reporting by and Neha Dasgupta

