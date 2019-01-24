Ford says a no-deal Brexit would cost it $800 million this year: Sky

(Reuters) - faces an $800 million bill if Britain leave the without a deal, comprising tariffs and the impact of a weaker pound, reported on Thursday, citing internal calculations from the auto company.

and other manufacturers, including earlier on Thursday, have warned about the toll a no-deal Brexit could impose, including higher tariffs, disruption to supply chains and threats to jobs.

Britain is due to leave the in 64 days, and with failing to win support for her negotiated deal, companies are increasingly worried about the possibility of a chaotic Brexit.

operates two engine plants in Britain, its third-largest market, and the destination for roughly one in three cars made at its

(Reporting by and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)