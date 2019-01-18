JUST IN
French antitrust watchdog raided luxury watch retailers

Reuters  |  PARIS 

PARIS (Reuters) - France's anti-trust watchdog said on Friday that it had raided luxury watch retailers as part of a probe into possible anti-competitive practices.

The anti-trust watchdog's investigators searched the retailers and seized assets or documents during an operation carried out on Thursday.

The watchdog said it woould not disclose the names of the companies targeted or the specific rules that were potentially violated, and added that its searches did not necessarily mean that those companies were guilty.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:46 IST

