French antitrust watchdog raided luxury watch retailers

(Reuters) - France's anti-trust said on Friday that it had raided luxury watch retailers as part of a probe into possible anti-competitive practices.

The anti-trust watchdog's investigators searched the retailers and seized assets or documents during an operation carried out on Thursday.

The said it woould not disclose the names of the companies targeted or the specific rules that were potentially violated, and added that its searches did not necessarily mean that those companies were guilty.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

