Ghosn received $9 million improperly from Nissan-Mitsubishi JV - companies

(Reuters) - Arrested improperly received 7.8 million euros ($9 million) in compensation from a joint venture (JV) between and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, the companies said on Friday.

A joint investigation found that Ghosn, ousted as from both automakers, was compensated by the Netherlands-based JV without any discussion with two other board members, Nissan and Mitsubishi

Nissan holds a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors.

Ghosn, arrested and detained in since Nov. 19, has been indicted in on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan during the global financial crisis.

Ghosn denies the charges against him. His lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, could not immediately be reached by telephone on Friday.

reported earlier this week about the alleged improper compensation to Ghosn by the JV and that Nissan was considering filing for damages, citing a source.

Nissan said on Friday that it would consider ways to recover the full amount from Ghosn, and Mitsubishi said it would consider ways to hold him responsible.

The latest allegations are likely to add pressure on the Japanese automakers' to cut ties with Ghosn. Unlike Mitsubishi and Nissan, has kept Ghosn as and chairman, but its biggest shareholder, the French government, has been urging it to replace him.

The French automaker holds around 43 percent of Nissan, the biggest in the alliance by sales and which in turn holds a non-voting 15 percent stake in Mitsubishi became the smallest member of the three-way automaking alliance when Nissan in 2016 took a 34 percent stake in the company.

($1 = 0.8780 euros)

(Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

