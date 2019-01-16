Gains in Goldman, BofA drive Wall Street to four-week high

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - stocks drove to a one-month high on Wednesday after strong earnings from of America and Goldman Sachs, with a multi-billion dollar deal in the fintech sector adding to the boost.

climbed 5.1 percent after topping quarterly revenue estimates on strength in equity trading, while of America Corp jumped 5.4 percent after posting a quarterly profit that beat estimates on growth in loan book.

Their results drove a 1.23 percent gain in the financial sector, the most among the six S&P sectors trading higher, while the S&P subsector rose 1.57 percent.

"The fact that JPMorgan and laid the groundwork for not being as bad as markets thought made it easier for Goldman and Bank of America," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, at Robert W. Baird in

& Co and posted quarterly results on Tuesday, and while markets were initially disappointed their shares ended the day 1 percent higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 index, which had hit a 20-month low in December, is now about 12 percent away from its record closing high on Sept. 20, helped by optimism over S.- trade deal and hopes of a slow pace of rate hikes.

Also helping sentiment was a $22 billion buyout offer by provider Inc for First Data Corp, the largest deal in the sector.

shares soared 16.4 percent, while those of fell 7.8 percent.

"This (the deal) counters the recession argument and that makes you think that the market has over discounted the slowing that's going on in the world," Antonelli said.

rose 7.1 percent after reporting a quarterly profit that topped expectations, lifting shares of other airlines.

At 9:47 a.m. EDT the was up 138.25 points, or 0.57 percent, at 24,203.84, the S&P 500 was up 11.59 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,621.89 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.22 points, or 0.67 percent, at 7,071.05.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings, lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The fell 0.18 percent as crude prices dipped on worries about the global economy and forecasts of swelling S. production hurt sentiment.

shares slid 6.7 percent, the most among S&P 500 companies, after forecasting full-year profit at the lower end of its prior estimates.

Also on tap is a no confidence vote for at 2:00 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) after an overwhelming defeat of her Brexit deal by the parliament left Britain's exit from the in chaos.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a summary of the state of S. business across the central bank's 12 regional districts, is also expected at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.43-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 15 new highs and eight new lows.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru, additonal reporting by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

