Goldman, BofA earnings boost to drive Wall Street higher at open

(Reuters) - was set to extend gains on Wednesday, after hitting a four-week high in the previous session, as strong earnings from and of America as well as a $22 billion deal in the fintech sector lifted sentiment.

climbed 3.2 percent in premarket trading after reporting an increase in trading revenue, the first so far to show growth in that business.

of America Corp jumped 5.1 percent after the second-biggest S. lender's quarterly profit beat estimates on a growing loan book that helped overshadow a drop in revenue in

S. provider said it will buy in a $22 billion deal, making it one of the largest acquisitions in the sector.

Fiserv shares fell 5.5 percent, while those of soared 18.5 percent.

"Corporations saying that they are going to spend money to acquire other companies to continue growing shows that 'animal sprit' is still alive," said Michael Antonelli, managing director, at Robert W. Baird in

"This counters the recession argument and that makes you think that the market has over discounted the slowing that's going on in the world."

rose 6.2 percent after reporting a quarterly profit that topped expectations, lifting shares of other airlines.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow were up 0.44 percent. S&P 500 were up 0.3 percent and Nasdaq 100 were up 0.18 percent.

S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, lifting the benchmark index 11 percent above its December low as technology and surged and investors shrugged off weak results from and

" and reported numbers that were weak from initial impressions but their stocks ended up rallying which goes to show that what was priced in was too negative," said Antonelli.

S&P 500 companies are expected to report a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings, much lower than the 20.1 percent growth forecast in October, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

shares slid 7.5 percent after the said it expected its full-year profit to be at the lower end of its prior forecast due to disappointing holiday sales.

fell 11.3 percent in heavy premarket trading after the Snapchat-owner said will be leaving less than a year after taking the job.

Investors will keep an eye on a no confidence for after an overwhelming defeat of her Brexit deal by the parliament left Britain's exit from the in chaos but did little to change U.S. stocks on Tuesday.

Vote will be held at 1900 GMT, or 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book, a summary of the state of U.S. business across the central bank's 12 regional districts, is also expected at 2:00 p.m. ET.

