Electric Co has lost its spot in the Jones Industrial Average after over a century in the blue-chip stock index, a new blow to a company that once towered over the American landscape but is now struggling to retain its standing as an industrial powerhouse.

Jones Indices said on Tuesday that GE, an original member of the when it was formed by in 1896 and a continuous member since 1907, will be replaced in the 30-component stock average by Boots Alliance Inc prior to the start of trading on June 26. GE's stock slipped 1.5 per cent in after-hours trading following the announcement while jumped 3 per cent.

A decade and a half ago GE was the world's most valuable public company. But it foundered in several key industrial markets in recent years, and a diversion into steered it into the eye of the global financial crisis in 2008.

It now ranks as the sixth smallest member of the Dow by market value and carries the index's lowest stock price, making it the least influential component of the price-weighted average.

Faced with weak profits and calls to be broken up, the 126-year-old company is aggressively cutting costs, selling businesses and trying to strengthen its balance sheet under new managers and a new board.

Its stock has fallen nearly 80 per cent from highs in 2000. Last month, warned that GE may not be able to pay its 2019 dividend.

"It was at one time perhaps one of the quintessential US companies, and like others that have been taken out of the Dow, it's a reflection that they're no longer seen in that light," said Rick Meckler, a at Cherry Lane Investments, a family investment office in New Vernon,

HELPS REFLECT US ECONOMY

The shifting sands of the Dow are testament to the various companies that were unassailable household names for decades before becoming the victims of an evolving Some simply disappeared, while others found new life even if they did not reclaim their prior economic influence. They include Eastman Kodak, Sears Roebuck, International Paper, Goodyear, Bethlehem Steel, Westinghouse, Motors and

Co-founded by inventor Thomas Edison, GE was the largest US company by stock market value starting in 1993, with brief interruptions from until overtook it in 2005.

With the addition of Walgreens, the Dow will better reflect the role of consumers and in the U.S. economy, Indices said in a statement.

While analysts had anticipated GE's exit from the Dow because of its falling share price, it is a blow to the company to lose its status as the only original member of the iconic GE did leave the Dow after the was founded in 1896 but rejoined in 1907 and has been a constant member since then, according to Indices.

In a statement, GE said: "We are focused on executing against the plan we've laid out to improve GE's performance. Today's announcement does nothing to change those commitments or our focus in creating in a stronger, simpler GE."

Some watchers had expected GE's troubles to lead to its removal from the elite index.

Not all companies that have lost their place in the Dow have gone to their graves. has outperformed the Dow by 46 percentage points since it was removed in 2013.

GE had fallen on hard times even as former sought to jettison ailing businesses and focus on the company's industrial roots in power plants, jet engines, locomotives and other Its did not perform as expected, forcing GE to scale in its ambitions last year.

Immelt also built up GE's exposure to and servicing coal and gas-fired electricity plants, only to see demand for such plants fall dramatically in recent years as sales of suddenly cost-competitive renewable wind and increased.

Aiming to generate cash and restore profitability, John Flannery, who took over from Immelt last August, is exiting $20 billion in additional GE assets, including the locomotive and a unit that makes small power-plant engines.

Changes to the Dow are made on an as-needed basis and selection is not governed by quantitative rules, according to published methodology for the index.