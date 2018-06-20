General Electric to be removed from Dow Jones Industrial Average

Indices said on Tuesday that the U.S. conglomerate would be pulled from the before the stock market opens on June 26 and replaced by Boots Alliance Inc .

GE's stock slipped 1.5 percent in extended trade following the announcement, furthering a long decline this year that reflects worries on Wall Street about the company's sprawling operations and disappointing quarterly results.

Boots Alliance jumped 2.2 percent after the announcement.

GE's share price significantly underperformed the broader market under the leadership of former Jeffrey Immelt, who was replaced last year by Particular pain was caused by the financial crisis as losses mounted at its unit.

Some watchers had expected GE's troubles to lead to its removal from the elite 30-stock Dow.

Changes to the Dow are made on an as-needed basis and selection is not governed by quantitative rules, according to published methodology for the index.

