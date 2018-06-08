Global Markets: Asian shares wobbly as risk sentiment sours, euro buoyant

By Swati Pandey

(Reuters) - Asian shares stepped back from a 2-1/2 month high on Friday as risk appetite soured on bets that Europe's massive monetary stimulus was nearing an end, compounded by uncertainty over trade relations ahead of a key meeting of global leaders.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside fell 0.5 percent after six straight sessions of gains took it to the highest since mid-March.

Chinese shares slipped, with the blue-chip Shangai- index down 0.6 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.7 percent while South Korea's was off 0.4 percent.

Japan's shares were barely changed.

The European Central will debate next week whether to end bond purchases later this year, the bank's said on Wednesday, a hawkish message that sent the to a three-week top, hit emerging markets, and spurred demand for safe-haven bonds.

"Markets are having to rediscover how to price risk amid reduced central buying and that adjustment could prove very hard," said Matt King, Citi's

Another major reason for the nerves was the widening rift between the and its major trade partners after imposed import tariffs on and aluminium imports last week.

Trump seemed in no mood to reconcile when he tweeted, just one day before a summit, that and imposed "massive tariffs" on their imports from the and had non-monetary barriers to trade.

The summit takes place on Friday and Saturday in Charlevoix,

"Uncertainly ahead of the weekend's meeting led to a downturn in risk appetite throughout the U.S. session," said Nick Twidale, Sydney-based at

"Risk trades were lower across the board in the markets as the yen and Swiss francs appreciated against the greenback and on the crosses. We saw more volatility in the emerging markets."

The and Nasdaq ended lower on Wednesday while Treasuries gained.

In emerging market currencies, the South African rand, Brazil's real and the Mexican peso were the worst hit overnight.

CURRENCIES, COMMODITIES

Risk appetite also waned after U.S. jobless claims pointed to a further tightening in labour market conditions, cementing expectations the Federal Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. rates next week and twice again later in the year.

Investors also looked to a historic U.S.- summit in on June 12 where the main issue is whether will abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

The U.S. dollar inched up a bit from near three-week lows against a basket of currencies, helped by the strong jobless numbers.

The paused at $1.1804 after four straight session of gains took it to the highest level since mid-May.

The greenback also ticked up against the safe-haven to 109.79, but remained well below a four-month top of 111.39 touched in May.

In commodities, copper came off from a 4-1/2-year high touched on Wednesday.

were boosted by worries over a steep drop in exports from crisis-plagued Venezuela, which faces the threat of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $66.08 a barrel, while Brent added 1 cent to $77.33.

Spot gold was steady at $1,296.40 an ounce.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Eric Meijer)

