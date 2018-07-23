Global Markets: BoJ easing talk sends bond yields up

By Helen Reid

LONDON (Reuters) - Signs that the Bank of (BoJ) might scale back its monetary stimulus faster than expected sent tremors through bond markets on Monday, while European stocks slipped as threats of further U.S. tariffs on drained risk appetite.

Europe's bond yields climbed after a report that the BoJ was discussing modifying its huge easing programme sent Japan's 10-year bond yield to a six-month high.

The report rekindled anxieties about monetary stimulus easing around the world and piled further pressure on investors already struggling to navigate rising protectionism.

The yield on Europe's benchmark bond, the German 10-year Bund, hit a one-month high of 0.39 percent and U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also hit their highest in a month at 2.90 percent.

The yen climbed to two-week highs against the dollar and was last up 0.2 percent at 111.14 per dollar.

"It's all that concern investors have about the move from global quantitative easing to global quantitative tightening. That fear gets stoked when you have reports such as this," Psigma Investment Management's head of investment strategy,

"The meeting this week will be more in focus now that we've had this concern about "

The dollar index meanwhile bounced back, up 0.1 percent from two-week lows hit after U.S. criticised the Federal Reserve's tightening policy and accused the and of manipulating their currencies.

"We see the latest on trade policy as pointing to continued high risk of escalation between the U.S. and China, and a renewed focus of the Administration on currency matters," analysts said.

said it has no intention of devaluing the yuan to help exports.

Trump's comments about rates also helped the Treasury yield curve reach its steepest in three weeks. The yield curve's flattening has been seen by some as a sign of an impending recession.

The U.S. president's new threats to slap duties on all $500 billion of U.S. imports from triggered sell-offs across stock markets, though good earnings kept a lid on losses.

The MSCI all-country world index declined just 0.1 percent while MSCI's broadest index of shares outside fell 0.2 percent.

Europe's fell 0.2 percent by 1000 GMT as investors braced for a packed earnings week and a meeting between and to discuss threatened auto tariffs which could damage carmakers.

"The pattern of Trump's meetings has generally been more conciliatory when he meets in person. It could actually be good for autos," Psigma's McPherson said.

Europe's autos sector fell 0.6 percent, hitting a 2-1/2 week low. The index is down 9 percent this year and is among the worst performing European sectors.

analysts said auto tariffs, if they came to pass, were likely to cause weakness in the Canadian dollar and Mexican peso, possibly also affecting the euro, pound, yen, and Korean won as investors priced in a hit to the economy.

"The global economy is still okay, but the risk is now very high, and if trade policies don't make a U-turn very soon, we'll see a measurable impact on growth already next year," said.

A rally in the euro, which has been gaining from dollar weakness, fizzled out. The single currency was down 0.2 percent at $1.1691 by 1000 GMT.

The euro's weakening over the past few months is likely to boost earnings for euro zone exporters, analysts say.

Crude prices recovered from a fall as concerns over production losses eclipsed worries about fuel demand.

U.S. crude rose 0.6 percent to $68.64 a barrel after posting its third straight weekly loss. Brent crude rose 1 percent to $73.77 a barrel.

Copper, among the most sensitive to trade tensions, rose 0.2 percent from a one-year low hit last week, trading at $6,160 a tonne, having declined for the sixth week in a row last week. Gold prices declined 0.2 percent to $1,229.1 an ounce.

Emerging market equities traded down 0.1 percent as the dollar recovered. Strength in the greenback has driven selling in EM stocks this year as the currency puts pressure on emerging economies with large dollar-denominated debt piles.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Graphic by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Louise Ireland)

