Global Markets: Shares slide on trade war, German coalition concerns

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - A renewed slide in Chinese shares and a sobering set of factory surveys sucked world shares lower on Monday, while European markets and the Mexican were both jolted by political developments at home.

It was the first day of the new month, quarter and half-year but there was no let up for bruised investors after the worst start to a year for world shares since 2010.

Shanghai's bear market lurch had continued overnight, with losses of up to three percent [.SS] as firms await some $34 billion of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this week and as new business surveys showed some worrying signs of deterioration.

started with a thud too, with the pan-European index dropping 1 percent and the euro down 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.1630 as the stability of Germany's coalition remained in focus.

Trade war worries were also being compounded by an EU threat to hit the with almost $300 billion in retaliatory tariffs and by data which had showed the weakest euro zone growth in 18 months.

was also facing the impact of a threat to Angela Merkel's German ruling coalition.

"There are a lot of uncertainties out there," said Rabobank's of Macro Strategy Elwin de Groot.

"It is pretty unclear what is going to happen in and the trade concerns are really top of mind at the moment, so we are seeing quite a lot of weakness in emerging markets."

All the concerns meant more demand for safe-haven bonds. U.S. Treasuries and German Bund both saw buying while E-Mini futures for Wall Street's followed and Asia's lead with a loss of 0.5 percent.

blue chips had resumed their slide with a fall of 2.9 percent that soured sentiment across the region. MSCI's broadest index of shares outside fell 0.6 percent, adding to a 2 percent drop last week.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.2 percent to an 11-week low, with a survey of manufacturers showing sentiment had darkened a shade in the face of trade war threats.

The purchasing managers' index (PMI) still edged higher for June, but exports orders softened.

Tension is growing ahead of a July 6 deadline when is due to impose US$34 billion of tariffs on Chinese exports.

"The key risk for the market isn't that Trump actually implements his trade threats but rather that a protracted period of trade uncertainty begins to weigh on economic activity," said analysts at in a note.

"The evidence suggesting this is happening is far from conclusive, but ominous data points are accumulating."

Two surveys of Chinese out in the last few days showed a softening in activity, partly due to softness in exports.

A slew of factory readings from across the globe are due on Monday, while the U.S. ISM report is out on Tuesday. Minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting come on Thursday and the week closes with U.S. payrolls for June.

GERMAN ANGST

In currency markets, the euro took an early knock on reports German Interior had rejected a migration deal Merkel negotiated at an EU summit on Friday.

The currency then partly bounced on Seehofer had offered to step down as and as of his party, only to backslide again after the data.

Seehofer's move makes the future of Merkel's even more uncertain. Her rely on the CSU to maintain power through a coalition formed three months ago to end a political vacuum.

The euro was 0.5 percent lower at $0.1640, having skidded as far as $1.1628 at one stage.

The U.S. dollar gained 0.18 percent on a basket of currencies to 94.808, but was still below Friday's top of 95.324. It was flat on the yen at 110.68 having been as high as 111.06 at one stage.

The Mexican see-sawed after leftist won a decisive victory for

Dealers said the clear win might settle one source of political uncertainty, but Obrador was also expected to sharpen Mexican divisions with U.S.

After an initial retreat, the dollar soon rebounded to be up at almost 20 pesos, up from last week's trough around 19.5580.

Trump also loomed large in with crude taking a spill after he tweeted that had agreed to lift by "maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels". [O/R]

The missive was later downplayed by the and

Brent crude lost 97 cents to $78.26 a barrel, while U.S. crude fell 73 cents to $73.42. The pullback was still modest given U.S. crude rallied more than 8 percent last week, while Brent gained more than 5 percent.

(Additional reporting by in Sydney; Editing by Peter Graff)

