Global markets: stocks gain, dollar sags on dovish-sounding Fed

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday tracking a Wall Street rally as dovish comments from Federal Reserve boosted investor sentiment towards riskier assets.

The dollar sagged against its peers on Powell's comments, which suggested the Fed's interest rate hike cycle may come to an end faster than initially anticipated.

The Fed said on Wednesday that U.S. policy rates were "just below" neutral, less than two months after saying rates were probably "a long way" from that point.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> rose 0.6 percent. Australian stocks <.AXJO> gained 0.8 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> climbed 0.9 percent.

However, while a robust Wall Street buoyed Asian shares, gains in the region were nonetheless limited ahead of a meeting between U.S. and his Chinese counterpart due to take place on the sidelines of the summit.

The Dow <.DJI> rallied 2.5 percent and Nasdaq <.IXIC> surged nearly 3 percent on Wednesday as Powell's comments eased concerns of a faster pace of rate hikes in 2019. [.N]

"Equities gained as Powell hinted of implementing fewer rate hikes when the economy is still doing well," said Masafumi Yamamoto, at in

"The likelihood slower U.S. monetary tightening caused the dollar to slump against currencies, particularly the euro, which could soon benefit from an rate hike."

The euro was steady at $1.1366 after advancing 0.7 percent the previous day.

The dollar was little changed at 113.57 yen after being knocked down from a two-week high above 114.00 scaled overnight.

The Australian dollar, sensitive to shifts in broader risk sentiment, jumped more than 1 percent on Wednesday and last stood at 0.7306 .

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies <.DXY> was effectively flat at 96.828 following an overnight loss of 0.6 percent.

The U.S. two-year Treasury yield extended a modest decline from the previous day following Powell's comments. The yield was down 1 basis point at 2.802 percent.

In commodities, U.S. crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $50.65 per barrel , paring some losses after sliding 2.5 percent the previous day.

sank on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories rose for the 10th straight week to the highest in a year, adding to worries about a worldwide supply glut. [O/R]

Graphic: World FX rates in 2018 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)