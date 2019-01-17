Global Markets - World stocks climb; sterling steady ahead of May vote

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major world stock indexes rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 supported by gains in U.S. after strong earnings, while the pound was steady ahead of a no-confidence vote in

Investors saw potential for legislative deadlock forcing to delay its departure from the following the parliamentary defeat of May's deal late Tuesday. The no-confidence vote is expected at 1900 GMT.

May is expected to survive the vote, sponsored by the main opposition Expectations of a softer - perhaps incorporating the Labour Party's idea of membership of a permanent customs union - gave some support to the pound.

Sterling was last trading at $1.2858, flat on the day.

"We do think it is unlikely that sterling will fall to fresh lows unless the current government falls, and that is unlikely although the risk is not zero," said Alvin Tan, an at in

Stocks had mostly priced in the Tuesday vote's defeat and traded higher. The pan-European 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.54 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.23 percent.

On Wall Street, strong earnings from and helped to keep stocks in positive territory. shares were up more than 7 percent while Goldman's stock was up about 8 percent.

"There is hope for this earnings season, and and have got it started off on the right foot," said Jake Dollarhide, executive officer at in Tulsa,

The <.DJI> rose 142.94 points, or 0.59 percent, to 24,208.53, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 8.47 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,618.77 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 16.81 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,040.65.

The dollar rose against the as the zone single currency was pushed lower by worries about the zone's economy, with the down 0.09 percent to $1.1404.

Earlier this week, data showed barely escaped a recession in the second half of 2018 and warned on Tuesday the euro zone was weaker than anticipated.

In sovereign debt markets, British government bonds underperformed versus German peers in early trade.

yields rose as stronger-than-forecast results from two major banks lifted Wall Street, reducing safe-haven demand for debt.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.72 percent, from 2.708 percent late on Tuesday.

steadied after climbing about 3 percent in the previous session, with data showing growing U.S. refined product inventories and record crude production.

Brent crude futures rose 3 cents to $60.67 a barrel, while U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 28 cents to $51.83.

Editing by and James Dalgleish

